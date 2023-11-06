Monday's contest between the Ball State Cardinals (0-0) and Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-0) matching up at John E. Worthen Arena has a projected final score of 75-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Ball State, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 11:00 AM ET on November 6.

A season ago, the Cardinals finished 26-9 during the season.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Ball State vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ball State vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Ball State 75, Tennessee Tech 63

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ball State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cardinals outscored opponents by 11.2 points per game last season, with a +392 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.8 points per game (17th in college basketball) and gave up 66.6 per outing (238th in college basketball).

On offense, Ball State put up 77.1 points per game last season in conference contests. To compare, its season average (77.8 points per game) was 0.7 PPG higher.

The Cardinals posted 84.6 points per game at home last year. In road games, they averaged 70.9 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Ball State ceded 63.4 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it allowed 68.5.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.