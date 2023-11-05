Should you bet on Zack Moss finding his way into the end zone in the Indianapolis Colts' upcoming Week 9 matchup versus the Carolina Panthers, which kicks off at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Zack Moss score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a TD)

The team's top rusher, Moss, has carried the ball 125 times for 589 yards (84.1 per game), with five touchdowns.

Moss has also grabbed 16 passes for 123 yards (17.6 per game) and one touchdown this season.

Moss has recorded multiple rushing TDs once this year, and has scored in four games.

In one of seven games this year, he has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Zack Moss Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 @Texans 18 88 1 4 19 0 Week 3 @Ravens 30 122 0 2 23 1 Week 4 Rams 18 70 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Titans 23 165 2 2 30 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 7 21 1 6 38 0 Week 7 Browns 18 57 0 1 5 0 Week 8 Saints 11 66 1 1 8 0

