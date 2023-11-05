Zack Moss did not participate in his most recent practice. The Indianapolis Colts have a game against the Carolina Panthers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 9. If you're trying to find Moss' stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Moss has season stats that include 589 rushing yards on 125 carries (4.7 per attempt) and five touchdowns, plus 16 receptions on 20 targets for 123 yards.

Zack Moss Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Heel

No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Colts.

Colts vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

Moss 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 125 589 5 4.7 20 16 123 1

Moss Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 @Texans 18 88 1 4 19 0 Week 3 @Ravens 30 122 0 2 23 1 Week 4 Rams 18 70 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Titans 23 165 2 2 30 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 7 21 1 6 38 0 Week 7 Browns 18 57 0 1 5 0 Week 8 Saints 11 66 1 1 8 0

