With the Indianapolis Colts squaring off against the Carolina Panthers in Week 9 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), is Mo Alie-Cox a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Alie-Cox will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Mo Alie-Cox score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

Alie-Cox has put up a 72-yard year thus far (12 yards per game), with one touchdown, hauling in five balls on eight targets.

In one of six games this year, Alie-Cox has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Mo Alie-Cox Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Texans 1 1 15 0 Week 4 Rams 1 1 35 1 Week 5 Titans 1 1 17 0 Week 7 Browns 1 1 -6 0 Week 8 Saints 2 1 11 0

Rep Mo Alie-Cox with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.