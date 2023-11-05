Indianapolis Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has a tough matchup in Week 9 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), playing the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers are allowing the sixth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 186.6 per game.

Pittman's stat line features 50 catches for a team-leading 529 yards and three scores. He is averaging 66.1 yards per game, and has been targeted 78 times.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Pittman and the Colts with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pittman vs. the Panthers

Pittman vs the Panthers (since 2021): No games

No games Two players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Carolina in the 2023 season.

The Panthers have allowed eight opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Carolina has allowed two players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 186.6 passing yards the Panthers yield per outing makes them the sixth-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Panthers have the No. 15 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 10 this season (1.4 per game).

Watch Colts vs Panthers on Fubo!

Michael Pittman Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 58.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Pittman with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pittman Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Pittman has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 62.5% of his games (five of eight).

Pittman has 27.3% of his team's target share (78 targets on 286 passing attempts).

He is averaging 6.8 yards per target (91st in league play), racking up 529 yards on 78 passes thrown his way.

Pittman has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of eight played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has scored three of his team's 22 offensive touchdowns this season (13.6%).

With 14 red zone targets, Pittman has been on the receiving end of 41.2% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Pittman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Saints 10/29/2023 Week 8 13 TAR / 8 REC / 40 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 2 REC / 83 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/15/2023 Week 6 14 TAR / 9 REC / 109 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 TAR / 5 REC / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.