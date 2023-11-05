The Indianapolis Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. will be up against the Carolina Panthers' defense and Troy Hill in Week 9 action at Bank of America Stadium. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on the Colts pass catchers' matchup versus the Panthers secondary.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Colts vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Panthers 72.9 9.1 17 65 8.72

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Troy Hill Insights

Michael Pittman Jr. & the Colts' Offense

Michael Pittman Jr. leads his squad with 529 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 50 receptions (out of 78 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

In the air, Indianapolis is 11th in passing yards in the NFL with 1,867, or 233.4 per game.

The Colts score 25.6 points per game, which is the fifth-most in the NFL.

Indianapolis has one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, throwing the ball 35.8 times per game (10th in NFL).

In the red zone, the Colts rank 13th in the NFL in pass attempts, passing the ball 34 times this season. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 41%.

Troy Hill & the Panthers' Defense

Troy Hill leads the team with one interception, while also putting up 17 tackles, one TFL, and one pass defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Carolina has been one of the most effective defenses in the league, ranking fourth in the NFL by allowing 186.6 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 21st with 6.7 yards allowed per pass attempt.

The Panthers' scoring defense has sputtered this season, as it ranks 25th in the league with 199 points allowed (28.4 per game).

Carolina has given up more than 100 receiving yards to two players this season.

The Panthers have allowed eight players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Troy Hill Advanced Stats

Michael Pittman Jr. Troy Hill Rec. Targets 78 23 Def. Targets Receptions 50 1 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.6 14 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 529 17 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 66.1 2.4 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 265 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 14 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 1 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.