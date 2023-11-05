Kylen Granson was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should play when the Indianapolis Colts take on the Carolina Panthers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 9. Trying to find Granson's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

In the passing game, Granson has been targeted 26 times, with season stats of 170 yards on 16 receptions (10.6 per catch) and one TD.

Kylen Granson Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Colts.

Week 9 Injury Reports

Colts vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

Live Stream: Fubo

Granson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 26 16 170 72 1 10.6

Granson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 6 4 39 0 Week 2 @Texans 4 3 16 1 Week 3 @Ravens 4 2 9 0 Week 4 Rams 5 2 24 0 Week 5 Titans 3 2 15 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 4 3 67 0

