The Indianapolis Colts and the Carolina Panthers are set to meet in a Week 9 matchup at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Will Jonathan Taylor find his way into the end zone in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Taylor will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jonathan Taylor score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -161 (Bet $16.10 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Taylor has 207 yards on 44 carries (51.8 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Taylor also has 10 catches for 109 yards (27.3 per game).

Taylor has one rushing touchdown in four games.

Jonathan Taylor Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 5 Titans 6 18 0 1 16 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 8 19 0 5 46 0 Week 7 Browns 18 75 1 3 45 0 Week 8 Saints 12 95 0 1 2 0

Rep Jonathan Taylor with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.