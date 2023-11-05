Will Gardner Minshew hit paydirt when the Indianapolis Colts and the Carolina Panthers come together in Week 9 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Gardner Minshew score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Minshew has rushed for 40 yards (5.7 per game) on 10 carries with two touchdowns.

Minshew has posted a rushing touchdown in only one game this season, but had multiple rushing TDs in that game.

Gardner Minshew Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Jaguars 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Texans 19 23 171 1 0 2 3 0 Week 3 @Ravens 27 44 227 1 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Titans 11 14 155 0 0 2 1 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 33 55 329 1 3 2 4 0 Week 7 Browns 15 23 305 2 1 3 29 2 Week 8 Saints 23 41 213 2 1 1 3 0

