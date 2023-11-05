Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew has a difficult matchup in Week 9 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), up against the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers are allowing the sixth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 186.6 per game.

Minshew has thrown for 1,400 yards (200 yards per game) this season, as Minshew has completed 63.4% of his passes (128-for-202), with seven touchdowns and five interceptions. Also, Minshew has produced 40 rushing yards (5.7 per game) on 10 carries, scoring two TDs on the ground.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Minshew and the Colts with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Minshew vs. the Panthers

Minshew vs the Panthers (since 2021): No games

No games Not a single opposing quarterback has registered 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Carolina this season.

The Panthers have given up five players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Three opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Carolina in 2023.

The Panthers have allowed two opposing players to throw for at least three TD passes in an outing this season.

The pass defense of the Panthers is allowing 186.6 yards per game this year, which ranks sixth in the NFL.

Opponents of the Panthers have scored 10 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). The Panthers' defense is 15th in the NFL in that category.

Watch Colts vs Panthers on Fubo!

Gardner Minshew Passing Props vs. the Panthers

Passing Yards: 231.5 (-115)

231.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+120)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Minshew with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Minshew Passing Insights

So far this year, Minshew has gone over his passing yards prop total in three of four opportunities.

The Colts pass on 55.4% of their plays and run on 44.6%. They are fifth in NFL action in points scored.

Minshew is No. 20 in the NFL averaging 6.9 yards per attempt (1,400 total yards passing).

Minshew has thrown for a touchdown in five of seven games this season, with more than one TD pass twice.

He has 40.9% of his team's 22 offensive touchdowns this season (nine).

Minshew has passed 29 times out of his 202 total attempts while in the red zone (34.9% of his team's red zone plays).

Gardner Minshew Rushing Props vs the Panthers

Rushing Yards: 4.5 (-118)

Minshew Rushing Insights

Minshew has hit the over on his rushing yards total one time in four opportunities this season.

Minshew scored multiple touchdowns on the ground once this year, but that was his only game with at least one rushing score.

He has four red zone carries for 8.2% of the team share (his team runs on 59% of its plays in the red zone).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Minshew's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Saints 10/29/2023 Week 8 23-for-41 / 213 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/22/2023 Week 7 15-for-23 / 305 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 29 YDS / 2 TDs at Jaguars 10/15/2023 Week 6 33-for-55 / 329 YDS / 1 TD / 3 INTs 2 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 10/8/2023 Week 5 11-for-14 / 155 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 9/24/2023 Week 3 27-for-44 / 227 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.