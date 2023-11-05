The Indianapolis Colts (3-5) visit the Carolina Panthers (1-6) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium and will look to stop a three-game losing streak.

Colts and Panthers betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they play on Sunday.

Colts vs. Panthers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Colts 2.5 44 -140 +115

Colts vs. Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis has an average total of 43.1 in their outings this year, 0.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Colts have covered the spread four times this season (4-4-0).

For the first time this year, the Colts are moneyline favorites.

Indianapolis has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -140 or shorter.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have played three games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 44 points.

The average over/under for Carolina's contests this season is 43.2, 0.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Panthers have covered the spread once in seven games with a set spread.

This season, the Panthers have won one out of the seven games in which they've been the underdog.

Carolina is 1-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

Colts vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Colts 25.6 5 28.6 32 43.1 6 8 Panthers 18.1 27 28.4 25 43.2 3 7

Colts vs. Panthers Betting Insights & Trends

Colts

Indianapolis has one win against the spread, and is 0-3 overall, in its past three games.

In its past three contests, Indianapolis has gone over the total.

The Colts have a negative point differential on the season (-24 total points, -3.0 per game), as do the Panthers (-72 total points, -10.3 per game).

Panthers

Over its last three games, Carolina has one win against the spread, and is 0-3 overall.

In their past three contests, the Panthers have hit the over twice.

The Colts have a -24-point negative scoring differential this season (-3.0 per game). The Panthers also have been outscored, by 72 points (10.3 per game).

Colts Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.1 43.3 42.7 Implied Team Total AVG 22.9 22.8 23.0 ATS Record 4-4-0 2-3-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 6-2-0 4-1-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-5 1-4 1-1

Panthers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.2 42.8 43.5 Implied Team Total AVG 24.7 23.0 26.0 ATS Record 1-5-1 1-1-1 0-4-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 0-3-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 1-2 0-4

