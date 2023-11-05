The Indianapolis Colts (3-5) visit the Carolina Panthers (1-6) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium and will try to stop a three-game losing streak.

In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Colts vs. Panthers

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Colts Insights

The Colts rack up just 2.8 fewer points per game (25.6) than the Panthers allow (28.4).

The Colts rack up 36.4 more yards per game (362.4) than the Panthers allow per contest (326).

This season, Indianapolis racks up 129 yards per game on the ground, 10.4 fewer than Carolina allows per outing (139.4).

The Colts have turned the ball over 13 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (6).

Colts Away Performance

On the road, the Colts score fewer points (24.3 per game) than they do overall (25.6). But they also allow fewer in road games (25.3) than overall (28.6).

On the road, the Colts accumulate fewer yards (344.7 per game) than they do overall (362.4). But they also concede fewer away from home (328.7) than overall (371.3).

The Colts accumulate fewer rushing yards in away games (103 per game) than they do overall (129), but they also give up fewer in away games (107.7 per game) than overall (124).

The Colts convert fewer third downs on the road (39.2%) than they do overall (40.2%) and allow opponents to convert on more third downs in road games (38.8%) than overall (37.1%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colts Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/15/2023 at Jacksonville L 37-20 CBS 10/22/2023 Cleveland L 39-38 CBS 10/29/2023 New Orleans L 38-27 FOX 11/5/2023 at Carolina - CBS 11/12/2023 at New England - NFL Network 11/26/2023 Tampa Bay - CBS 12/3/2023 at Tennessee - CBS

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.