The Indianapolis Colts (3-5) take a three-game losing streak into their contest with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium. The line foreshadows a close game, with the Colts favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 44.5 points has been set for the contest.

Before live betting this week's matchup that has the Colts squaring off against the Panthers, see the article below. We have compiled all of the relevant statistics and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Colts vs. Panthers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Colts have been winning four times, have been behind three times, and have been knotted up one time.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 5.6 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 6.5 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Panthers have been leading after the first quarter in one game, have been losing after the first quarter in two games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in four games .

2nd Quarter

The Colts have won the second quarter in three games this season, lost the second quarter in three games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging eight points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 8.4 points on average in the second quarter.

The Panthers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter one time, lost five times, and been knotted up one time in seven games this year.

3rd Quarter

Looking at third-quarter scoring, the Colts have won the third quarter in three games and have been outscored in the third quarter in five games.

Offensively, Indianapolis is averaging 4.4 points in the third quarter (14th-ranked) this season. It is allowing 6.3 points on average in the third quarter (27th-ranked) on defense.

Out of seven games this year, the Panthers have lost the third quarter three times and tied four times.

4th Quarter

In eight games this season, the Colts have been outscored in the fourth quarter three times and outscored their opponent five times.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 7.5 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 6.5 points on average in that quarter.

In the Panthers' seven games this season, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter two times, lost three times, and been knotted up two times.

Colts vs. Panthers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Colts have had the lead four times and have been losing four times.

The Panthers have been winning one time, have been behind five times, and have been knotted up one time at the end of the first half this season.

2nd Half

The Colts have outscored their opponent in the second half in four games this season, and they've been outscored in the second half in four games.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 11.9 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 12.8 points on average in the second half.

This season, the Panthers have outscored their opponent in the second half in one game, lost the second half in three games, and tied in the second half in three games.

