In the Week 9 game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Carolina Panthers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, will Alec Pierce get into the end zone? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Alec Pierce score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +333 (Bet $10 to win $33.30 if he scores a TD)

Pierce has caught 17 passes for 243 yards (30.4 per game) this season.

Pierce, in eight games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Alec Pierce Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 3 1 5 0 Week 2 @Texans 2 2 28 0 Week 3 @Ravens 7 3 43 0 Week 4 Rams 2 1 38 0 Week 5 Titans 2 1 10 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 6 3 25 0 Week 7 Browns 3 3 53 0 Week 8 Saints 5 3 41 0

