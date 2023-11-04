Big Ten opponents will do battle when the Wisconsin Badgers (5-3) meet the Indiana Hoosiers (2-6) at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN) in Bloomington, Indiana. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Wisconsin vs. Indiana?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Wisconsin 30, Indiana 16

Wisconsin 30, Indiana 16 Wisconsin has a 4-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

The Badgers are 0-1 (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter.

This season, Indiana has been listed as the underdog in five games and failed to win any of those contests.

This season, the Hoosiers have been at least a +275 underdog on the moneyline five times, losing each of those contests.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Badgers have an implied win probability of 77.8%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Wisconsin (-9.5)



Wisconsin (-9.5) In seven Wisconsin games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Badgers have been favored by 9.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Indiana has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Hoosiers have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games as an underdog of 9.5 points or more this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (45.5)



Over (45.5) Wisconsin and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's over/under of 45.5 points five times this season.

There have been four Indiana games that have ended with a combined score higher than 45.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 43.4 points per game, 2.1 points fewer than the over/under of 45.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Wisconsin

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.4 50 50.8 Implied Total AVG 31.6 34.3 28 ATS Record 4-3-0 2-2-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 1-3-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 2-1 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

Indiana

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.3 51.8 46.8 Implied Total AVG 35.8 35.3 36.3 ATS Record 3-3-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 1-2-0 3-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-2 0-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.