Week 10 MVFC Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Week 10 of the college football schedule included two games featuring MVFC teams involved. Check out this article to see results and key players from all of those games.
Jump to Matchup:
South Dakota vs. Southern Illinois
Week 10 MVFC Results
South Dakota 14 Southern Illinois 7
Team Stat Comparison
|Southern Illinois
|South Dakota
|332
|Total Yards
|196
|227
|Passing Yards
|111
|105
|Rushing Yards
|85
|1
|Turnovers
|0
Next Week's MVFC Games
Murray State Racers at Illinois State Redbirds
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Hancock Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Youngstown State Penguins
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
North Dakota Fightin' Hawks at South Dakota Coyotes
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: DakotaDome
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Western Illinois Leathernecks at Indiana State Sycamores
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Northern Iowa Panthers at Missouri State Bears
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Robert W. Plaster Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Southern Illinois Salukis at North Dakota State Bison
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
