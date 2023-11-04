Pioneer League opponents match up when the Valparaiso Beacons (1-7) and the Dayton Flyers (2-6) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Brown Field.

Valparaiso is putting up 17.6 points per game on offense, which ranks them 103rd in the FCS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 81st, surrendering 28.8 points per contest. With 23.4 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Dayton ranks 71st in the FCS. On defense, it ranks 86th, surrendering 29.1 points per contest.

Valparaiso vs. Dayton Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Valparaiso, Indiana

Valparaiso, Indiana Venue: Brown Field

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Valparaiso vs. Dayton Key Statistics

Valparaiso Dayton 265.1 (116th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 340.6 (75th) 287.8 (21st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 262.6 (11th) 87.3 (122nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 175.4 (33rd) 177.9 (90th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 165.3 (102nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Valparaiso Stats Leaders

Mikey Appel has 739 yards passing for Valparaiso, completing 51.4% of his passes and collecting six touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ryan Mann, has carried the ball 59 times for 256 yards (32 per game), scoring two times.

Baret Labus has been handed the ball 35 times this year and racked up 128 yards (16 per game).

Solomon Davis' 532 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 29 times and has totaled 36 catches and four touchdowns.

Brandon Jimenez has caught 17 passes for 279 yards (34.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Chris Gundy has been the target of two passes and compiled nine receptions for 156 yards, an average of 19.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Dayton Stats Leaders

Dante Casciola has thrown for 775 yards (96.9 yards per game) while completing 56.3% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Michael Neel has run for 607 yards on 134 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Cole Dow has racked up 312 yards (on 69 attempts) with four touchdowns.

Gavin Lochow's 264 receiving yards (33 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 21 receptions on 22 targets with three touchdowns.

Joe Swanson has recorded 211 receiving yards (26.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 19 receptions.

Derek Willits has racked up 210 reciving yards (26.3 ypg) this season.

