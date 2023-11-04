Our computer model predicts the Valparaiso Beacons will take down the Dayton Flyers on Saturday, November 4 at 2:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Brown Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Valparaiso vs. Dayton Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Valparaiso (-13.2) 46.3 Valparaiso 30, Dayton 17

Valparaiso Betting Info (2022)

The Beacons covered six times in 11 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Beacons games.

Dayton Betting Info (2022)

The Flyers went 6-4-0 ATS last season.

Last year, three Flyers games went over the point total.

Beacons vs. Flyers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Valparaiso 17.6 28.8 22.3 25.0 14.8 31.0 Dayton 23.4 29.1 31.0 24.2 10.7 37.3

