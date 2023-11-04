On Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators go head to head against the Edmonton Oilers. Is Ryan O'Reilly going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Ryan O'Reilly score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Reilly stats and insights

O'Reilly has scored in three of 10 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Oilers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.

On the power play, O'Reilly has accumulated three goals and one assist.

O'Reilly averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.1%.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have conceded 36 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.6 hits and 11.7 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

