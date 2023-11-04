Big Ten opponents meet when the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (8-0) host the Purdue Boilermakers (2-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Michigan Stadium. Michigan is favored by 32.5 points. The point total is 52.5 for the game.

Michigan ranks 45th in total offense this season (421.6 yards per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking best in the FBS with 421.6 yards allowed per game. With 21.9 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Purdue ranks 106th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 104th, surrendering 30.0 points per game.

Purdue vs. Michigan Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Venue: Michigan Stadium

Michigan Stadium TV Channel: NBC

Michigan vs Purdue Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Michigan -32.5 -110 -110 52.5 -110 -110 N/A N/A

Purdue Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Boilermakers are gaining 265.0 yards per game (-111-worst in college football) and allowing 351.3 (59th), placing them among the poorest teams offensively.

The Boilermakers are scoring 11.7 points per game in their past three games (-115-worst in college football), and allowing 30.7 per game (-53-worst).

Purdue is -81-worst in the nation in passing yards during its past three games (160.0 per game), and 83rd in passing yards allowed (188.7).

In their past three games, the Boilermakers have run for 105.0 yards per game (-68-worst in college football), and allowed 162.7 on the ground (-33-worst).

The Boilermakers are winless against the spread and 3-0 overall in their past three games.

In Purdue's past three contests, it has gone over the total once.

Purdue Betting Records & Stats

Purdue is 2-6-0 against the spread this year.

Purdue games have hit the over in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

Purdue has been an underdog in six games this season and won one (16.7%) of those contests.

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card has compiled 1,717 yards (214.6 yards per game) while completing 59.4% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Devin Mockobee has carried the ball 112 times for 520 yards, with four touchdowns.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has piled up 60 carries and totaled 325 yards with five touchdowns.

Deion Burks has hauled in 426 receiving yards on 29 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

TJ Sheffield has racked up 336 receiving yards (42.0 yards per game) and one touchdown on 30 receptions.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen's 40 targets have resulted in 25 catches for 329 yards.

Kydran Jenkins has 7.0 sacks to pace the team, and also has 10.0 TFL and 38 tackles.

Dillon Thieneman has 68 tackles and three interceptions, and leads the team in both tackles and interceptions.

