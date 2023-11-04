The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (8-0) and the Purdue Boilermakers (2-6) will meet in a matchup of Big Ten teams on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Michigan Stadium. The Boilermakers will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, oddsmakers have them as 32.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 50.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Purdue matchup.

Purdue vs. Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

City: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

Purdue vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Week 10 Odds

Purdue vs. Michigan Betting Trends

Purdue has covered just twice in eight chances against the spread this season.

Michigan has covered four times in seven games with a spread this season.

The Wolverines have covered the spread once when favored by 32.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Purdue 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big Ten +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

