The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (8-0) play a familiar opponent when they host the Purdue Boilermakers (2-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Michigan Stadium in a Big Ten clash.

Michigan has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this year, as they rank sixth-best in scoring offense (40.6 points per game) and best in scoring defense (5.9 points allowed per game). In terms of total offense, Purdue ranks 98th in the FBS (348.8 total yards per game) and 74th on the other side of the ball (380.6 total yards allowed per game).

Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on NBC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Purdue vs. Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Purdue vs. Michigan Key Statistics

Purdue Michigan 348.8 (104th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 421.6 (52nd) 380.6 (63rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.8 (1st) 133.3 (95th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.3 (43rd) 215.5 (84th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 247.4 (53rd) 13 (86th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (4th) 13 (37th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (27th)

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card leads Purdue with 1,717 yards on 165-of-278 passing with eight touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Devin Mockobee has run for 520 yards on 112 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has totaled 325 yards on 60 carries with five touchdowns.

Deion Burks leads his squad with 426 receiving yards on 29 catches with five touchdowns.

TJ Sheffield has caught 30 passes and compiled 336 receiving yards (42.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen's 25 catches (on 40 targets) have netted him 329 yards (41.1 ypg).

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has racked up 1,799 yards (224.9 ypg) on 132-of-169 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 168 rushing yards (21.0 ypg) on 33 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Blake Corum has carried the ball 111 times for a team-high 605 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 13 times.

Donovan Edwards has carried the ball 66 times for 211 yards (26.4 per game) and one touchdown while also racking up 184 yards through the air.

Roman Wilson's team-high 446 yards as a receiver have come on 27 catches (out of 37 targets) with 10 touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson has grabbed 22 passes while averaging 47.9 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Colston Loveland has been the target of 29 passes and racked up 23 receptions for 364 yards, an average of 45.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Michigan or Purdue gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.