Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, November 4, when the Michigan Wolverines and Purdue Boilermakers match up at 7:30 PM? Our projection model believes in the Wolverines. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Purdue vs. Michigan Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Michigan (-32.5) Under (52.5) Michigan 42, Purdue 8

Week 10 Big Ten Predictions

Purdue Betting Info (2023)

The Boilermakers is 2-6-0 against the spread this year.

In the Boilermakers' eight games with a set total, four have hit the over (50%).

The average point total for the Purdue this year is 3.7 points less than this game's over/under.

Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The Wolverines have four wins in seven games against the spread this season.

Michigan has an ATS record of 1-3 when playing as at least 32.5-point favorites.

This season, four of the Wolverines' seven games have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 52.5 points, 3.6 more than the average point total for Michigan games this season.

Boilermakers vs. Wolverines 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Michigan 40.6 5.9 35.8 6 48.7 5.7 Purdue 21.9 30 24.6 34.4 17.3 22.7

