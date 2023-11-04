The Charlotte Hornets (1-3) are 3.5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (3-2) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSSE.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pacers vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSSE

BSIN and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers vs. Hornets Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 123 - Hornets 115

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pacers vs Hornets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Hornets

Pick ATS: Pacers (- 3.5)

Pacers (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-8.2)

Pacers (-8.2) Pick OU: Over (236.5)



Over (236.5) Computer Predicted Total: 238.5

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pacers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pacers Performance Insights

Because of the Pacers' defensive struggles this season, ranking second-worst in the NBA with 123.2 points allowed per game, they've been forced to count on their offense, which ranks fifth-best in the league scoring 119.6 points per game.

Indiana ranks 22nd in the NBA with 43.4 boards per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 23rd with 46.4 rebounds allowed per game.

The Pacers have been racking up assists in 2023-24, ranking best in the NBA with 30.8 dimes per contest.

Although Indiana is forcing 11.4 turnovers per game (third-worst in NBA), it ranks fourth-best in the league by committing just 12.6 turnovers per game.

So far this year, the Pacers are making 13.4 three-pointers per game (ninth-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 34.4% (18th-ranked) from three-point land.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.