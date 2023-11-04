Our projection model predicts the Oklahoma Sooners will beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, November 4 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Boone Pickens Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Oklahoma State (+6) Under (61.5) Oklahoma 32, Oklahoma State 27

Oklahoma Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Sooners have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

The Sooners have covered the spread six times in eight games.

In games they were favored in by 6 points or more so far this season, the Oklahoma went 5-2 against the spread.

The Sooners have played eight games this season and five of them have hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 61.5 points, 0.7 higher than the average total in Oklahoma games this season.

Oklahoma State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Cowboys based on the moneyline is 34.5%.

So far this season, the Cowboys have put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread.

When it has played as at least 6-point underdogs this season, Oklahoma State is 1-0 against the spread.

The Cowboys have hit the over in four of their seven games with a set total (57.1%).

The average point total for the Oklahoma State this season is 11.9 points lower than this game's over/under.

Sooners vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oklahoma 41.9 18.9 45.5 15.0 39.7 20.3 Oklahoma State 31.1 24.4 29.4 22.4 34.0 27.7

