The No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-2) are 3-point favorites on the road at Memorial Stadium against the Clemson Tigers (4-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Both squads feature strong pass defenses, with the Fighting Irish third against the pass in the nation, and the Tigers ninth defending the passing attack. The game has a 44.5-point over/under.

Notre Dame ranks 41st in total offense this year (427.9 yards per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking 11th-best in the FBS with 427.9 yards allowed per game. Clemson has been excelling on the defensive side of the ball, surrendering just 267.5 total yards per contest (sixth-best). Offensively, it ranks 49th by putting up 416.6 total yards per game.

Notre Dame vs. Clemson Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Notre Dame vs Clemson Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Notre Dame -3 -115 -105 44.5 -110 -110 -160 +135

Notre Dame Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Fighting Irish's offense struggle, ranking -65-worst in the FBS in total yards (361.3 total yards per game). They rank 27th defensively (295.7 total yards surrendered per contest).

While the Fighting Irish rank 10th-best in scoring offense over the last three contests (42 points per game), they've been less effective on defense with 20 points allowed per game (61st-ranked).

Over Notre Dame's most recent three-game stretch, it ranks 76th in passing offense (253.3 passing yards per game) and 67th in passing defense (182 passing yards per game allowed).

In terms of rushing offense, the Fighting Irish rank -62-worst with 108 rushing yards per game over their last three contests. Defensively, they rank 65th by allowing 113.7 rushing yards per game over their last three games.

The Fighting Irish have covered the spread twice and are 2-1 overall in their last three contests.

In its past three games, Notre Dame has gone over the total twice.

Notre Dame Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Notre Dame has compiled a 6-2-1 record against the spread.

The Fighting Irish have an ATS record of 6-2 when playing as at least 3-point favorites this season.

Notre Dame games have hit the over on five of nine occasions (55.6%).

Notre Dame has put together a 6-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 85.7% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter, Notre Dame has gone 0-0 (83.3%).

The Fighting Irish have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this contest.

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has compiled 2,126 yards (236.2 ypg) on 149-of-228 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Audric Estime, has carried the ball 146 times for 901 yards (100.1 per game), scoring 12 times.

Jeremiyah Love has carried the ball 42 times for 273 yards (30.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Mitchell Evans has hauled in 29 catches for 422 yards (46.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Chris Tyree has put together a 417-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 19 passes on 25 targets.

Jayden Thomas has racked up 17 catches for 251 yards, an average of 27.9 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Jordan Botelho leads the team with three sacks, and also has three TFL and 19 tackles.

JD Bertrand, Notre Dame's tackle leader, has 56 tackles, four TFL, and 1.5 sacks this year.

Xavier Watts has picked off a team-leading six passes. He also has 38 tackles, two TFL, and seven passes defended to his name.

