A pair of the country's top pass defenses clash when the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-2) bring college football's third-ranked passing D into a contest versus the Clemson Tigers (4-4), with the No. 9 unit, on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Fighting Irish are 3-point favorites. The over/under in this outing is 44.5 points.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Notre Dame vs. Clemson matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Notre Dame vs. Clemson Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Notre Dame vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Notre Dame Moneyline Clemson Moneyline BetMGM Notre Dame (-3) 44.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Notre Dame (-3) 45.5 -152 +126 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 10 Odds

Notre Dame vs. Clemson Betting Trends

Notre Dame has covered six times in nine games with a spread this season.

The Fighting Irish are 6-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Clemson has covered twice in seven chances against the spread this season.

Notre Dame 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

