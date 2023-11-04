The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are expected to come out on top in their matchup versus the Clemson Tigers at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, according to our computer model. If you're wanting more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Notre Dame vs. Clemson Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Notre Dame (-3) Over (44.5) Notre Dame 30, Clemson 19

Notre Dame Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Fighting Irish have an implied win probability of 61.5%.

The Fighting Irish's record against the spread is 6-2-1.

In games they were favored in by 3 points or more so far this season, the Notre Dame has gone 6-2 against the spread.

Out of nine Fighting Irish games so far this year, five have gone over the total.

The average total for Notre Dame games this season has been 52.5, 8.0 points higher than the total for this game.

Clemson Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 42.6% chance of a victory for the Tigers.

The Tigers have covered the spread twice in seven opportunities this season.

Out of theTigers' seven games with a set total, two have hit the over (28.6%).

Clemson games this year have averaged a total of 50.9 points, 6.4 more than the point total in this matchup.

Fighting Irish vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Notre Dame 38.3 15.3 43.4 12.8 28.7 23.7 Clemson 28.8 21 38.8 18.5 18.8 23.5

