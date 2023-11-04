Myles Turner and his Indiana Pacers teammates will face the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 121-116 win versus the Cavaliers, Turner put up 27 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Turner, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Myles Turner Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-111)

Over 17.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-118)

Over 8.5 (-118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+110)

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Hornets allowed 117.2 points per game last year, 22nd in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Hornets were 29th in the league last year, conceding 46.2 per game.

The Hornets gave up 25.9 assists per game last year (19th in the league).

On defense, the Hornets conceded 12.2 made three-pointers per contest last year, 12th in the NBA.

Myles Turner vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/20/2023 28 20 7 5 0 0 0 1/8/2023 34 29 9 0 1 4 1 11/16/2022 31 20 10 3 1 3 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.