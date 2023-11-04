Louisville vs. Virginia Tech: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The No. 15 Louisville Cardinals (7-1) will face off against a fellow ACC opponent, the Virginia Tech Hokies (4-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. The Hokies will attempt to pull off an upset as 9.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 48.5 points.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Louisville vs. Virginia Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- City: Louisville, Kentucky
- Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisville Moneyline
|Virginia Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisville (-9.5)
|48.5
|-375
|+290
|FanDuel
|Louisville (-9.5)
|48.5
|-365
|+285
Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends
- Louisville has compiled a 4-3-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Cardinals have covered the spread twice when favored by 9.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Virginia Tech has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Hokies have covered the spread when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
Louisville 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
