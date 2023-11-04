The No. 15 Louisville Cardinals (7-1) square off against a fellow ACC foe when they host the Virginia Tech Hokies (4-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

On the defensive side of the ball, Louisville has been a top-25 unit, ranking 19th-best by allowing just 18.0 points per game. The offense ranks 35th (32.8 points per game). Virginia Tech has been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, giving up only 316.0 total yards per game (20th-best). On offense, it ranks 72nd by compiling 380.9 total yards per game.

Below in this story, we'll provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on ACC Network.

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Key Statistics

Louisville Virginia Tech 449.9 (30th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380.9 (84th) 303.4 (13th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 316.0 (19th) 185.3 (31st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.5 (58th) 264.6 (43rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 218.4 (81st) 11 (64th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (24th) 15 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (95th)

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has recorded 2,018 yards (252.3 ypg) on 143-of-224 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jawhar Jordan, has carried the ball 110 times for 824 yards (103.0 per game), scoring 10 times. He's also caught 10 passes for 174 yards and one touchdown.

Isaac Guerendo has been handed the ball 60 times this year and racked up 252 yards (31.5 per game) with three touchdowns. He's also helped out in the pass game with 12 grabs for 133 yards

Jamari Thrash has hauled in 46 receptions for 712 yards (89.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Chris Bell has hauled in 12 receptions totaling 229 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kevin Coleman Jr.'s 17 catches have turned into 207 yards and one touchdown.

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders

Kyron Drones has been a dual threat for Virginia Tech this season. He has 1,237 passing yards (154.6 per game) while completing 58.6% of his passes. He's thrown seven touchdown passes and one interception this season. On the ground, he's compiled 400 yards (50.0 ypg) on 99 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Bhayshul Tuten, has carried the ball 110 times for 478 yards (59.8 per game) with four touchdowns. He's also caught 21 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns.

Jaylin Lane paces his squad with 413 receiving yards on 27 catches with five touchdowns.

Da'Quan Felton has 20 receptions (on 48 targets) for a total of 312 yards (39.0 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Stephen Gosnell's 16 grabs (on 24 targets) have netted him 234 yards (29.3 ypg).

