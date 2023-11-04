In the upcoming matchup versus the Edmonton Oilers, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Juuso Parssinen to score a goal for the Nashville Predators? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Juuso Parssinen score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Parssinen stats and insights

In two of 10 games this season, Parssinen has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Oilers this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Parssinen has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have conceded 36 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.6 hits and 11.7 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

NHL Network and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

