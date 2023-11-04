The Indiana Hoosiers (2-6) are 9.5-point underdogs in a road Big Ten matchup with the Wisconsin Badgers (5-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN). The point total is set at 45.5 for the game.

Wisconsin is averaging 378.8 yards per game on offense (75th in the FBS), and rank 44th on defense, yielding 342.6 yards allowed per game. Indiana ranks 20th-worst in total yards per game (316.4), but it has been better on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 59th in the FBS with 363.1 total yards ceded per contest.

Indiana vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Wisconsin vs Indiana Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Wisconsin -9.5 -110 -110 45.5 -105 -115 -350 +275

Indiana Recent Performance

The Hoosiers are really playing poorly right now offensively, gaining 286.7 yards per game in their past three games (-103-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 354.7 (61st-ranked).

The Hoosiers are -90-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (15 per game) and -106-worst in points conceded (38.7).

In its past three games, Indiana has thrown for 178.3 yards per game (-48-worst in the nation), and given up 164.3 through the air (44th).

In their past three games, the Hoosiers have rushed for 108.3 yards per game (-61-worst in college football), and conceded 190.3 on the ground (-69-worst).

The Hoosiers have covered the spread once, and are 1-2 overall, over their last three contests.

In all of its past three games, Indiana has hit the over.

Indiana Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Indiana has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

The Hoosiers have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

Four of Indiana's six games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

This season, Indiana has been listed as the underdog in five games and failed to win any of those contests.

This season, Indiana has been at least a +275 underdog on the moneyline five times, losing each of those contests.

Indiana Stats Leaders

Tayven Jackson leads Indiana with 914 yards on 78-of-128 passing with two touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Jaylin Lucas has run for 242 yards on 56 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground. He's also tacked on 29 catches, totaling 212 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

Christian Turner has compiled 227 yards on 52 carries with two touchdowns.

Donaven McCulley paces his team with 320 receiving yards on 24 receptions with two touchdowns.

Cam Camper has caught 17 passes and compiled 285 receiving yards (35.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Omar Cooper Jr. has racked up 255 reciving yards (31.9 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Lanell Carr has four sacks to pace the team, and also has six TFL and 22 tackles.

Aaron Casey is the team's tackle leader this year. He's totaled 62 tackles, seven TFL, and 3.5 sacks.

Phillip Dunnam has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 35 tackles and three passes defended.

