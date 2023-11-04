Big Ten foes meet when the Wisconsin Badgers (5-3) and the Indiana Hoosiers (2-6) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN).

Wisconsin is totaling 378.8 yards per game on offense this year (75th in the FBS), and is allowing 342.6 yards per game (44th) on the defensive side of the ball. Indiana ranks 20th-worst in total yards per game (316.4), but it has been better on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 59th in the FBS with 363.1 total yards surrendered per contest.

See more information below, including how to watch this game on BTN.

Indiana vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Indiana vs. Wisconsin Key Statistics

Indiana Wisconsin 316.4 (117th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378.8 (85th) 363.1 (49th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 342.6 (38th) 109.5 (112th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 168.5 (49th) 206.9 (96th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 210.3 (90th) 12 (76th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (76th) 7 (113th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (35th)

Indiana Stats Leaders

Tayven Jackson has 914 passing yards, or 114.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 60.9% of his passes and has collected two touchdowns with five interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Jaylin Lucas, has carried the ball 56 times for 242 yards (30.3 per game) with two touchdowns. He's also caught 29 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns.

Christian Turner has racked up 52 carries and totaled 227 yards with two touchdowns.

Donaven McCulley has collected 24 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 320 (40 yards per game). He's been targeted 36 times and has two touchdowns.

Cam Camper has racked up 285 receiving yards (35.6 yards per game) and one touchdown on 17 receptions.

Omar Cooper Jr.'s 30 targets have resulted in 17 catches for 255 yards and two touchdowns.

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has recorded 1,128 yards (141 ypg) on 114-of-179 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 161 rushing yards (20.1 ypg) on 51 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Braelon Allen has carried the ball 130 times for a team-high 754 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times.

Chez Mellusi has been handed the ball 51 times this year and racked up 306 yards (38.3 per game) with four touchdowns.

Will Pauling's team-leading 449 yards as a receiver have come on 41 receptions (out of 62 targets) with two touchdowns.

Chimere Dike has caught 16 passes for 282 yards (35.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Bryson Green has compiled 19 grabs for 264 yards, an average of 33 yards per game.

