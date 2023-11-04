When the Youngstown State Penguins play the Indiana State Sycamores at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, our computer model predicts the Penguins will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Indiana State vs. Youngstown State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Youngstown State (-18.7) 56.5 Youngstown State 38, Indiana State 19

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Indiana State Betting Info (2022)

The Sycamores compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread last season.

Sycamores games went over the point total six out of 11 times last season.

Youngstown State Betting Info (2023)

The Penguins have covered every spread they have faced this year (3-0-0).

Out of Penguins three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sycamores vs. Penguins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Indiana State 13.1 33.4 7.7 23.7 16.4 39.2 Youngstown State 36.9 27.5 43.2 21.4 26.3 37.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.