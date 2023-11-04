The Indiana State Sycamores (0-8) meet a fellow MVFC opponent when they visit the Youngstown State Penguins (5-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute).

Indiana State ranks eighth-worst in scoring offense (13.1 points per game) and 19th-worst in scoring defense (33.4 points per game allowed) this year. Youngstown State's offense has been excelling, posting 434.6 total yards per game (14th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 69th by allowing 356.9 total yards per game.

Indiana State vs. Youngstown State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Terre Haute, Indiana

Terre Haute, Indiana Venue: Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute)

Indiana State vs. Youngstown State Key Statistics

Indiana State Youngstown State 268.8 (114th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 434.6 (20th) 393.9 (92nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 356.9 (67th) 122.8 (81st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 182.5 (25th) 146 (113th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 252.1 (25th) 4 (115th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Indiana State Stats Leaders

Cade Chambers has thrown for 721 yards (90.1 ypg) to lead Indiana State, completing 64.8% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Plez Lawrence, has carried the ball 72 times for 369 yards (46.1 per game), scoring three times.

Justin Dinka has carried the ball 77 times for 318 yards (39.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Harry Van Dyne has hauled in 32 receptions for 488 yards (61 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Dakota Caton has put up a 356-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 31 passes on 36 targets.

Kevin Barnett has a total of 103 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in nine passes.

Youngstown State Stats Leaders

Mitch Davidson has recored 1,915 passing yards, or 239.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 71.1% of his passes and has thrown 15 touchdowns with three interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 11.6 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner four times.

The team's top rusher, Tyshon King, has carried the ball 112 times for 673 yards (84.1 per game) with nine touchdowns.

Dra Rushton has racked up 100 carries and totaled 444 yards with seven touchdowns.

Bryce Oliver's 597 receiving yards (74.6 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 39 catches on 45 targets with five touchdowns.

C.J. Charleston has put together a 441-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 26 passes on 27 targets.

Max Tomczak's 26 targets have resulted in 25 grabs for 347 yards and one touchdown.

