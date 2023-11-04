In the semifinals of the Rolex Paris Masters on Saturday, Grigor Dimitrov (ranked No. 17) takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 6).

With -140 odds, Tsitsipas is favored over Dimitrov (+115) for this matchup.

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Paris Masters

The Rolex Paris Masters Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: AccorHotels Arena

AccorHotels Arena Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Hard

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Stefanos Tsitsipas has a 58.3% chance to win.

Grigor Dimitrov Stefanos Tsitsipas +115 Odds to Win Match -140 - Odds to Win Tournament +700 46.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 58.3% - Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 12.5% 47.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.1

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Trends and Insights

Dimitrov is looking to stay on track after a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 victory over No. 11-ranked Hubert Hurkacz in Friday's quarterfinals.

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Tsitsipas defeated No. 15-ranked Karen Khachanov, winning 6-3, 6-4.

Dimitrov has played 24.0 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 58 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

In his 33 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Dimitrov has played an average of 24.3 games (21.9 in best-of-three matches).

Tsitsipas has played 67 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 26.8 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) and winning 54.5% of those games.

Tsitsipas is averaging 25.9 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.4 games per set in 37 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Tsitsipas has defeated Dimitrov five times in six meetings. Tsitsipas secured the win in their most recent match 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 in the Round of 32 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 11, 2022.

Tsitsipas has won 12 sets versus Dimitrov (good for a 80.0% win percentage), compared to Dimitrov's three.

Tsitsipas has the edge in 155 total games against Dimitrov, taking 88 of them.

Dimitrov and Tsitsipas have matched up six times, averaging 25.8 games and 2.5 sets per match.

