The Indiana Pacers, Aaron Nesmith included, take on the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Nesmith tallied 13 points and two steals in his previous game, which ended in a 121-116 win versus the Cavaliers.

In this piece we'll break down Nesmith's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Aaron Nesmith Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-105)

Over 10.5 (-105) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-122)

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Hornets conceded 117.2 points per game last year, 22nd in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Hornets were 29th in the league last season, conceding 46.2 per game.

Conceding an average of 25.9 assists last season, the Hornets were the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Hornets were the 12th-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 12.2 makes per game.

Aaron Nesmith vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/20/2023 17 4 2 2 0 1 1 1/8/2023 31 15 6 2 0 0 4 11/16/2022 18 0 2 0 0 0 1

