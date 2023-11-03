The outings in a Friday soccer lineup sure to please include the Turkish Süper Lig match featuring Galatasaray A.S. taking on Kasımpaşa Spor Kulübü.

Watch Turkish Süper Lig: Galatasaray A.S. vs Kasımpaşa Spor Kulübü

League: Turkish Süper Lig

Turkish Süper Lig Game Time: 12:55 PM ET

12:55 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Shabab FC vs Al-Ittihad Club

League: Saudi League Soccer

Saudi League Soccer Game Time: 1:45 PM ET

1:45 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier HSC

League: Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Game Time: 3:50 PM ET

3:50 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Utah vs Colorado

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Primeira Liga: FC Porto vs Estoril

League: Primeira Liga

Primeira Liga Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: GolTV

GolTV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer: Deportivo Cuenca vs Aucas

League: Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: GolTV

GolTV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Washington vs Washington State

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Oregon State vs Oregon

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Stanford vs California

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: UCLA vs USC

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Arizona vs Arizona State

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

