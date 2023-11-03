A quarterfinal is next up for Pavel Kotov in the Sofia Open, and he will face Marton Fucsovics. Kotov is +900 to win it all at Arena Sofia.

Kotov at the 2023 Sofia Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: November 4-11

November 4-11 Venue: Arena Sofia

Arena Sofia Location: Sofia, Bulgaria

Sofia, Bulgaria Court Surface: Hard

Kotov's Next Match

Kotov will play Fucsovics in the quarterfinals on Thursday, November 9 at 12:20 PM ET, after beating Sebastian Baez in the last round 3-6, 7-6, 0-0 (in a forfeit).

Kotov is currently listed at +160 to win his next match versus Fucsovics.

Kotov Stats

In the Round of 16, Kotov advanced 3-6, 7-6, 0-0 (retired) past Baez.

Kotov has not won any of his 20 tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 30-23.

Kotov is 17-12 on hard courts over the past year.

In his 53 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Kotov has averaged 24.7 games.

On hard courts, Kotov has played 29 matches over the past year, and he has totaled 24.4 games per match while winning 51.2% of games.

Kotov, over the past year, has won 77.2% of his service games and 21.6% of his return games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Kotov has won 79.0% of his games on serve and 17.3% on return.

