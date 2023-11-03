Central Division opponents meet when the Cleveland Cavaliers (2-3) visit the Indiana Pacers (2-2) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 3, 2023. This is the second matchup between the squads this season.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports

Pacers vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers shot 46.9% from the field, 0.1% higher than the 46.8% the Cavaliers' opponents shot last season.

Indiana put together a 23-21 straight up record in games it shot over 46.8% from the field.

The Cavaliers ranked 20th in the NBA in offensive rebounding. The Pacers ranked 16th.

The Pacers averaged 9.4 more points per game last year (116.3) than the Cavaliers gave up (106.9).

Indiana put together a 33-31 record last season in games it scored more than 106.9 points.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Pacers put up 118.9 points per game last season, 5.3 more than they averaged on the road (113.6).

At home, the Pacers allowed 119.7 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 119.2.

At home, the Pacers sunk 14 triples per game last season, 0.8 more than they averaged on the road (13.2). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than away (36.6%).

