The Cleveland Cavaliers (2-3) hit the road in Central Division action against the Indiana Pacers (2-2) on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Cavaliers are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season. The matchup's over/under is 229.5.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: BSIN and BSOH

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Cavaliers -1.5 229.5

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

  • Indiana played 48 games last season that ended with a combined score over 229.5 points.
  • The average total for Pacers games last season was 235.7 points, 6.2 more than this game's over/under.
  • The Pacers covered 43 times in 82 chances against the spread last season.
  • Indiana won 25, or 39.7%, of the 63 games it played as underdogs last season.
  • The Pacers had a record of 19-35 in games where sportsbooks had them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 48.8% chance of a victory for Indiana.

Pacers vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

  • The Pacers were better against the spread at home (23-18-0) than on the road (20-21-0) last year.
  • Indiana's games finished above the over/under more often at home (22 times out of 41) than away (20 of 41) last year.
  • The Pacers' 116.3 points per game were 9.4 more than the 106.9 the Cavaliers gave up.
  • Indiana put together a 40-24 ATS record and were 33-31 overall when scoring more than 106.9 points.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Point Insights (Last Season)

Pacers Cavaliers
116.3
Points Scored (PG)
 112.3
10
NBA Rank (PPG)
 25
40-24
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 10-3
33-31
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 10-3
119.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 106.9
29
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 1
13-6
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 39-24
13-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 48-15

