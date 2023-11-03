The Dallas Mavericks (4-0) are underdogs (+7.5) for an attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (4-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Ball Arena. The contest airs on ESPN, ALT, and BSSW.

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, ALT, and BSSW

ESPN, ALT, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Mavericks 110

Nuggets vs Mavericks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 7.5)

Mavericks (+ 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-5.0)

Nuggets (-5.0) Pick OU: Under (227.5)



Under (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.2

Nuggets Performance Insights

The Nuggets have been led by their defense, as they rank third-best in the NBA by giving up only 103.6 points per game. They rank 16th in the league in points scored (110.8 per contest).

This year, Denver is pulling down 43.2 boards per game (23rd-ranked in NBA) and allowing 43.8 rebounds per contest (11th-ranked).

The Nuggets have been piling up assists in 2023-24, ranking second-best in the NBA with 29 assists per contest.

This season, Denver is averaging 13.6 turnovers per game (11th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 13 turnovers per contest (22nd-ranked).

This season, the Nuggets are draining 10.8 treys per game (25th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 34% (17th-ranked) from downtown.

Mavericks Performance Insights

With 114.2 points per game on offense, the Mavericks ranked 16th in the NBA last year. On defense, they ceded 114.1 points per contest, which ranked 16th in the league.

Dallas found it difficult to pile up rebounds last season, ranking worst in the league with 38.8 boards per game. It ranked 22nd by allowing 44.7 rebounds per contest.

The Mavericks didn't post many assists last year, ranking third-worst in the NBA with 22.9 assists per game.

Dallas forced 12.4 turnovers per game last year (23rd-ranked in NBA), but it committed just 11.7 turnovers per contest (second-best).

The Mavericks had a 37.1% three-point percentage last year (eighth-ranked in NBA), but they really shined by sinking 15.2 three-pointers per contest (third-best).

