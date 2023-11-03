The Indiana Pacers, with Andrew Nembhard, take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Nembhard tallied 14 points in his last game, which ended in a 155-104 loss versus the Celtics.

With prop bets in place for Nembhard, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Andrew Nembhard Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (-130)

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 106.9 points per game last season made the Cavaliers the best team in the NBA defensively.

The Cavaliers conceded 41.2 rebounds on average last year, second in the league.

In terms of assists, the Cavaliers were No. 1 in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 23 per contest.

Allowing 11.3 made three-pointers per game last season, the Cavaliers were second in the league in that category.

Andrew Nembhard vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/28/2023 25 4 2 4 0 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.