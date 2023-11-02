The Nashville Predators, including Tyson Barrie, will be on the ice Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Seattle Kraken. If you'd like to wager on Barrie's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Tyson Barrie vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Barrie Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Barrie has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 19:44 on the ice per game.

Through nine games this season, Barrie has yet to score a goal.

In three of nine games this season, Barrie has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In three of nine games this year, Barrie has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Barrie's implied probability to go over his point total is 40% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Barrie going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

Barrie Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 33 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 9 Games 6 4 Points 3 0 Goals 1 4 Assists 2

