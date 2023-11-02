With the Tennessee Titans playing the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), is Tyjae Spears a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Tyjae Spears score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)

Spears has 198 yards on 34 carries (28.3 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

And Spears has added 18 catches for 120 yards (17.1 per game).

Tyjae Spears Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Saints 3 27 0 1 1 0 Week 2 Chargers 8 49 0 2 6 0 Week 3 @Browns 4 6 0 4 3 0 Week 4 Bengals 5 40 0 3 18 0 Week 5 @Colts 7 34 1 4 35 0 Week 6 Ravens 4 15 0 1 48 0 Week 8 Falcons 3 27 0 3 9 0

