With the Tennessee Titans playing the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), is Treylon Burks a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Treylon Burks score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Burks has put up a 99-yard season thus far (24.8 yards per game), reeling in six throws out of 15 targets.

Having played four games this season, Burks has not had a TD reception.

Treylon Burks Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 3 2 18 0 Week 2 Chargers 4 3 76 0 Week 3 @Browns 6 1 5 0 Week 8 Falcons 2 0 0 0

