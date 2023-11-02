The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) face the Tennessee Titans (3-4) on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is set at 37 in the contest.

Planning to sit down and watch this week's matchup between the Steelers and the Titans and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Get all of the live-betting info you need in the article below.

Titans vs. Steelers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Titans have led after the first quarter in two games, have been behind after the first quarter in four games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game .

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Steelers have been knotted up two times and have been losing five times.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging one points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 7.1 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Titans have outscored their opponent in the second quarter two times, lost three times, and tied two times in seven games this season.

The Steelers have won the second quarter in one game this season, been outscored in the second quarter in four games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 4.4 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering six points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

The Titans have been outscored in the third quarter two times and won five times in seven games this season.

In seven games this year, the Steelers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter two times, lost four times, and tied one time.

Offensively, Pittsburgh is averaging 4.7 points in the third quarter (11th-ranked) this season. It is allowing 4.4 points on average in the third quarter (19th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Titans' seven games this season, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter one time, been outscored five times, and tied one time.

Looking at fourth-quarter scoring, the Steelers have won that quarter in two games and have lost that quarter in five games.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 3.7 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 5.7 points on average in that quarter.

Titans vs. Steelers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Through seven games this year, the Titans have been winning after the first half three times and have been behind after the first half four times.

The Steelers have been winning after the first half in one game this season and have trailed after the first half in six games.

2nd Half

In terms of scoring in the second half this season, the Titans have won the second half in three games and have been outscored in the second half in four games.

In seven games this year, the Steelers have been outscored in the second half five times (2-3 in those games) and have outscored their opponent in the second half two times (2-0).

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 8.4 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 10.1 points on average in the second half.

