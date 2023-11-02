The Nashville Predators' upcoming game versus the Seattle Kraken is scheduled for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Samuel Fagemo find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Samuel Fagemo score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Fagemo 2022-23 stats and insights

Fagemo scored in two of nine games last season, but only one goal each time.

Fagemo produced no points on the power play last season.

He took 0.3 shots per game, sinking 40.0% of them.

Kraken 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Kraken conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in NHL play.

The Kraken shut out opponents three times last season. They averaged 22 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

