Top Player Prop Bets for Predators vs. Kraken on November 2, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Vince Dunn, Filip Forsberg and others in the Seattle Kraken-Nashville Predators matchup at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Predators vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Predators vs. Kraken Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Forsberg has scored one goal (0.1 per game) and dished out seven assists (0.8 per game), fueling the Nashville offense with eight total points (0.9 per game).
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canucks
|Oct. 31
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 28
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Rangers
|Oct. 19
|1
|1
|2
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Ryan O'Reilly Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Ryan O'Reilly is a key piece of the offense for Nashville with seven total points this season. He has scored four goals and added three assists in nine games.
O'Reilly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canucks
|Oct. 31
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 28
|2
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rangers
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|1
Thomas Novak Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)
Nashville's Thomas Novak is among the leading scorers on the team with six total points (four goals and two assists).
Novak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canucks
|Oct. 31
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 21
|2
|0
|2
|2
|at Rangers
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken
Vince Dunn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
One of Seattle's top offensive players this season is Dunn, who has eight points (one goal, seven assists) and plays an average of 24:05 per game.
Dunn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Panthers
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Hurricanes
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 24
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|0
Oliver Bjorkstrand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
Oliver Bjorkstrand has picked up eight points (0.8 per game), scoring two goals and adding six assists.
Bjorkstrand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Panthers
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Hurricanes
|Oct. 26
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.